    'Dynasty politics' dangerous for democracy, says PM Modi, urges MPs to watch Kashmir files

    While speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi urged MPs to fight dynasty politics, as it is dangerous for democracy.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    In the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Assembly elections results of the five states are a mandate against 'parivarvad' (dynasty). His remark was seen as a veiled attack at Congress and Samajwadi Party. 

    While addressing the BJP's parliamentary meeting at the Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi sent a strong message to the MPs that family politics will not be permitted in BJP; he said that he takes the onus of anyone's candidature was denied by the party in concluded elections. 

    As per PTI, PM Modi stated that they are against the dynasty politics, and it's because of him that the MP's children were not provided with the ticket for the Assembly polls. Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, and will have to fight against it, he added. 

    Prime Minister also informed the MPs regarding the evacuation program from Ukraine. 

    The senior party leaders offered PM Modi and party president JP Nadda a rousing welcome at the beginning of the meeting. Many leaders, including Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, and others, attended the meeting. 

    The leaders observed even a two-minute silence to pay their respect to the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who recently passed away and Indian student who passed away in Ukraine. Also, the activist of Bajrang dal, who was killed in Karnataka. 

    PM Modi also requested MPs to watch the newly released Kashmir files; he reportedly stated that the movie is very good; all the MPs should watch the movie. He added more such movies should be made. 

    On Monday evening, the party requested all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to attend the meeting. This was the first meeting after BJP retained its power in four states. PM Modi played a crucial role in BJP's mega win in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh, including Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. 

    The BJP parliamentary board has nominated Central observers and co-observers for the elections of the legislative party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa assemblies, states where BJP made a landslide victory.

    Amit Shah had been nominated as the Central observer for Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Rajnath Singh for Uttarakhand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been set for Manipur, and Kiren Rijiju is a co-observer. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for Goa. 

    The last such BJP parliamentary party meeting was held on December 21, 2021, and PM Modi was present.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
