'Mughal mentality': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav over alleged mutton consumption (WATCH)

In a scathing attack during an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 12) took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Lalu Yadav for allegedly consuming mutton during the sacred month of Sawan last year. Referring to a viral video from September 2023, PM Modi accused the leaders of the INDIA bloc allies of perpetuating a "Mughal era mentality" and seeking to provoke citizens for political gain.

The video showed Gandhi and Yadav collaborating to prepare "Champaran mutton," sparking controversy and drawing condemnation from PM Modi. The Prime Minister denounced the act as a deliberate attempt to ridicule and provoke the sentiments of the public, asserting that such actions echo a bygone era of colonial influence.

"They visit a criminal's house, a convict out on bail in Sawan to cook mutton. They make videos to mock people, echoing the Mughal era mentality. They aim to provoke citizens and secure their vote bank, now they'll rain bullets on me, abuse me. But it's my responsibility to show the right aspect to the country," PM Modi said while addressing a rally.

The remarks come in the wake of another video featuring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was seen consuming fish fry during the holy period of Navratri. The incident ignited a fresh storm of controversy, with BJP leaders and netizens criticising Yadav for alleged insensitivity towards Hindu religious customs.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Yadav of engaging in the "politics of appeasement," citing his father, Lalu Prasad's, purported leniency towards Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi immigrants during his tenure. However, Yadav defended himself, clarifying that the video was recorded on April 8, a day before Navratri commenced.

He dismissed the outrage as a distraction tactic and derided the reaction from BJP supporters and the media, asserting that the phrase "mirchi lagegi" (it will sting) used by Sanjay Sahni had been vindicated.