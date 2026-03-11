Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 1,999 development works worth Rs 72 crore in Sabarkantha district. He praised Navalpur village as a model of women's empowerment and inaugurated a new Science Park.

Marking a significant step in the development of Sabarkantha district, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 1,999 development works worth around Rs 72 crore from Navalpur village in Talod taluka. On the occasion, he also inaugurated the new building of the Navalpur Gram Panchayat and unveiled the statue of Sardar Patel at the village's Amrit Sarovar.

The Chief Minister said the Gujarat Government has sufficient funds for development and is committed to ensuring facilities reach every citizen. He urged officials and citizens to treat government work as their own to ensure better quality and durability.

Navalpur: A Model of Rural Development

Describing Navalpur village as an excellent example of rural development, the Chief Minister said that from the Sarpanch to all members, the village leadership consists entirely of women, which presents a remarkable example of women's empowerment. Navalpur has also given a new direction to the nation by realising the concept of a 'Samras Village' while adopting modern facilities such as water meters and a 100 per cent solar system.

Key Projects and Initiatives

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Science Park built for Rs. 8 crore to highlight the global geographical significance of the Tropic of Cancer passing through Sabarkantha district. He added that the park, spread over 1.5 acres, features the Tropic of Cancer Tower, a sundial and an infographic exhibition hall, which will help promote scientific awareness among children.

Boost to Education and Health Sectors

The Chief Minister also noted that due to the success of the 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana' in the education sector, there has been a 19 per cent increase in the number of students opting for the science stream.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the 'Lalan-Palan' programme for underweight pregnant mothers and the initiatives for controlling Type-1 Diabetes among children. He stated that both these initiatives in the health sector have received the prestigious 'SKOCH Award' for their outstanding performance, which is a matter of pride for the district.

Leaders Commend Progress

On this occasion, Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja praised Navalpur as a 'Samras, Swachh and Solar' village and said that the village has successfully realised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the Science Park built at Rs. 8 crore as a living centre of science for the coming generation, which will help cultivate a scientific approach among children.

The Minister added that the state government is committed to delivering the best education to children at the grassroots, and the construction of 26 new classrooms in the district for Rs. 518 lakh is a firm step in that direction. He also urged citizens to consider government property as their own and take responsibility for its maintenance.

District Panchayat President Bharati Patel welcomed the Chief Minister to Navalpur village and stated that the village has emerged as a model of development due to strong government support and active public participation. She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allocating generous grants for various development works over the past five years. She added that Navalpur stands as a testament to the remarkable results that can be achieved when society and the government work together.

Prantij-Talod MLA Shri Gajendrasinh Parmar described Navalpur's achievements as an excellent example of women's empowerment. He stated that Navalpur has built an ideal village by establishing a Gobar Bank and adopting a 100 per cent solar system. He also thanked the Chief Minister for resolving the long-pending issue of the Talod bus depot and inaugurating the new depot, while appreciating the systematic planning undertaken to maintain cleanliness in the village.

Himmatnagar MLA VD Zala stated that since 2001, during the Narendra Modi era, there has been no shortage of grants for development works. Praising the government's farmer-centric approach, he said that by announcing a relief package for losses caused during the monsoon, the government has once again demonstrated its commitment to standing with farmers. He added with pride that the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana has provided a lasting solution to the district's water challenges, helping transform the entire Sabarkantha district into a greener region.

Details of Development Works

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 1,999 works, which include works worth Rs. 1,390 lakh of the Transport Department and works worth Rs. 3,667 lakh of the General Administration Department.

On this occasion, Collector Lalit Narayan Singh Sandhu delivered the welcome address and Prantij Prant Officer Ayushi Jain delivered the vote of thanks. The event was attended by MLA Ramanlal Vora, State Finance Commission member JD Patel, leader Kanubhai Patel, Collector Lalit Narayan Singh Sandhu, District Development Officer Harshad Vora, Superintendent of Police Dr Parthrajsinh Gohil, Resident Additional Collector Krishna Vaghela and a large number of villagers. (ANI)