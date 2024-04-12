Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for Govt': PM Modi's fierce attack on Congress in Barmer rally; Top quotes

    Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi said the Congress’ thinking was anti-development and the country’s border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Barmer (Rajasthan) on Friday (April 12) and accused the Congress of standing with anti-national forces while claiming that the opposition INDIA bloc was trying to weaken the country. Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi said the Congress’ thinking was anti-development and the country’s border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

    He said, "In the Congress manifesto, there is the stamp of Muslim League, which was the culprit of partition. Now another party, which is a part of the INDI alliance, in its manifesto has made a dangerous declaration against the country that they will destroy India's nuclear weapons. When two of our neighbours are armed with nuclear weapons, should our nuclear weapons be destroyed? What kind of an alliance is this which wants to make India powerless?"

    Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address in Rajasthan:

    1. Taking a dig at Opposition, PM Modi said Congress stands with every force which is anti-national.

    2. PM Modi slammed over Rahul Gandhi over 'shakti' remark, and said "We worship shakti but 'shehzada' of Congress say he will destroy it."

    3. If there was no Congress government in Rajasthan, Barmer refinery would have been inaugurated in my second term.

    4. "We are promoting millets all over the world so that income of farmers increase, this is a superfood."

    5. “This public gathering supports the fact that the public of Barmer has taken the resolution to give their blessings to the BJP. Your every vote in this election would strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Today, the entire country is saying only one thing -’ 4 June, 400 paar -Fir ek Baar, Modi sarkaar.”

    6. "Congress ruled in India for more than 5-6 decades, but it couldn’t give a solution to any of the issues. Nobody would understand it better than the people of Rajasthan."

    7. "Congress kept the people here thirsty, but when you gave the opportunity to Modi, I started ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ with the help of which we were able to provide drinking water to around 50 lakh houses of Rajasthan,” says PM Modi in Barmer, Rajasthan.

    8. "These people call border villages ‘aakhiri gaon’ and used to keep these villages deprived of development, saying that if they develop these places then the chances of enemies entering the country would increase. They should be ashamed. You all tell me who has the courage now to enter Barmer’s border?”

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
