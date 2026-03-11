BJP's Kangana Ranaut accused Congress of creating a "hungama" in Parliament. This came after Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits and claims that his voice is being stifled in the Lok Sabha.

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Congress of Creating 'Hungama'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused Congress of creating "hungama" and they did not let the Union Home Minister speak. Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament, Raut said,"Congress always levels allegations, but when it came to hearing the truth, they started a hungama. They did not let the Union Home Minister speak. The country has seen how Rahul Gandhi does not attend parliament, stays abroad and doesn't speak according to the rules."

Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Her remarks came after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, questioning his frequent foreign visits and accusing him of spreading misinformation about not being allowed to speak in Parliament.

Referring specifically to Gandhi's time in abroad, Shah said that when it is a chance to speak in the House, the Congress leader is "seen in Germany or England," instead of participating in debates. "LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak and that his voice is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? The Speaker? No, you have to decide this," Shah said.

Shah Questions Rahul Gandhi's Speaking Time

He added that data from the 18th Lok Sabha shows Congress MPs collectively spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes, questioning why Gandhi himself did not utilise those opportunities. "But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England. Then he complains...Congress MPs spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha. How much did the LoP speak? Why did you not speak? Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can. Misinformation is spread to defame the Lok Sabha," he said.

Heated Discussion on No-Confidence Motion

Shah's remarks came during a heated discussion on the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Home Minister dismissed the allegation that the Leader of the Opposition's voice is being suppressed, saying it is up to members themselves to decide when they speak during debates. (ANI)