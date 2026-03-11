The ruling DMK has finalized its seat-sharing deal with the MDMK, allotting it 4 seats for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The Congress will contest 28 seats and get one Rajya Sabha seat as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

DMK-led Alliance Seat-Sharing Finalised

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) will contest on four seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls after an agreement was reached with the ruling DMK. A discussion was held today between DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko regarding seat-sharing arrangements. During the meeting, it was decided that the MDMK which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in four (4) Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, the party will contest in three constituencies using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, and in one constituency using the symbol allotted to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Congress and DMK had also reached a seat sharing arrangement where the former will contest 28 Assembly constituencies and will be allocated one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total of 234 elected seats.

NDA Confident of Victory

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve a victory in the upcoming state assembly elections, effectively ending the tenure of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Goyal said that the NDA's seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be finalised in a "friendly manner.

Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory in the polls, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the alliance will form the government under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Stalin Hits Out at NDA, BJP

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of pursuing policies that are "against Tamil Nadu." Speaking at the DMK's State Level Conference at Siruganur, Stalin said the upcoming election would be a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and what he described as the "Delhi team," asserting that the NDA had no place in the state's politics.

He also alleged that the BJP was attempting to gradually dominate the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), claiming the party had effectively "mortgaged itself" to the BJP. (ANI)