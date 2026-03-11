Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has confirmed that petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG supply in the national capital remains normal. The government has asserted that adequate stock is available, dispelling rumours about supply disruption.

Delhi Confirms Normal Fuel, LPG Supply

The Chief Secretary of Delhi, Rajeev Verma, chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday and confirmed that the petrol, diesel and domestic LPG supply in Delhi remains normal. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was called to review the rumours regarding the disruption in the Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply and asserted that adequate stock is available in the national capital.

Centre's Measures Amid Supply Constraints

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has absorbed a significant part of the cost increase to the increase to protect the consumers. "Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently," she said, addressing an Inter-Ministerial press briefing.

Sharma added that two LNG cargos are on their way to India.

The developments come after the Centre had recently announced a price hike of Rs 60 for cooking LPG cylinders, amid the West Asia conflict. Following the hike, the non-subsidised prices of LPG cylinders stand at Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912 in Mumbai, and Rs 928 in Chennai. The difference in prices across states comes from the applicable taxes levied by the state government.

National Response to Global Energy Disruption

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

The Petroleum Ministry stated that the invocation of the Act has established a clear priority list for natural gas distribution to manage current supply constraints. Under this new mandate, there is a 100 per cent assured supply of domestic piped gas for homes and CNG for vehicles. (ANI)