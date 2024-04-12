Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Court grants CBI 3-days custody of 'evasive' BRS leader K Kavitha in excise scam case

    K Kavitha, an MLC in Telangana and daughter of BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.

    In a recent development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (April 12) sent BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI remand till April 15 in the Delhi excise policy case. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 11.

    While seeking custodial remand of BRS leader K Kavitha, the CBI said that one liquor businessman of South Group met Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for doing business in Delhi. The agency stated, "Kejriwal assured him of support. We have sufficient material, WhatsApp chats and statements of the associated accused."

    The agency further alleged that BRS leader K Kavitha is concealing facts which are exclusively in her knowledge. "Earlier also she has not joined the investigation despite notice. So we need 5 days custodial remand of her to unearth the conspiracy," it added.

    K Kavitha's lawyer said: "It is a completely illegal arrest since two applications remain unadjudicated. There was no question of arresting me without explicit permission from the court to arrest me."

    Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested BRS leader K Kavitha on April 11 in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, officials have informed. 

    K Kavitha, an MLC in Telangana and daughter of BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.

    Kavitha challenged the Delhi court's April 5 judgment allowing the CBI to question her while she is imprisoned. On March 15, K Kavitha, 46, was taken into custody by the ED from her Hyderabad home in Banjara Hills.

    She is facing allegations of being a prominent figure in the "South group," which the investigating authorities claim gave the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) bribes of more than Rs 100 crore in exchange for a portion of liquor licenses in Delhi, the nation's capital. In a letter sent on Tuesday, the imprisoned leader K Kavitha stated that her reputation had been damaged and her privacy had been violated by the "media trial" and the central authorities' inquiry.

     

