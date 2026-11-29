A participant in MrBeast's global driving challenge collided with a two-wheeler in India, damaging an orange Lamborghini. The incident, captured on video, shows the furious contestant inspecting the car while social media users debate who was at fault.

A high-stakes driving challenge by YouTube star MrBeast has taken an unexpected turn in India after a two-wheeler reportedly collided with one of the Lamborghini cars featured in the contest. As he examined the damage to the pricey car, a participant was clearly irritated by the situation. The moment was captured in MrBeast's latest YouTube video, titled Drive Around Earth In Lamborghini, Keep It!, which has been attracting attention online.

Two competitors must drive a Lamborghini across the globe as part of the challenge. The catch is straightforward: the luxury automobile will be awarded to the person who successfully completes the voyage.

One of the competitors was driving an orange Lamborghini when it was struck by a two-wheeler on an Indian road during the journey's India leg. After the incident, the competitor was clearly upset. He can be seen inspecting the damage while clutching his head and tugging at his hair in the footage.

The impact reportedly left a noticeable hole and several scratches on the car's left side. Reacting to the incident, the contestant said, "I made it to all of Asia without a scratch on my car, I can’t say that now."

It has not been independently determined what exactly caused the crash, including who was at blame. Additionally, there have been no verified instances of injuries.

Watch Shocking Video

Scroll to load tweet…

A number of viewers questioned the contestant's driving and speculated that his activities could have contributed to the crash, which quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

One X user said, "It was 100% his mistake and do all this nonsense for content, disgusting creatures man." Another user criticised his driving, writing, "Lmao turning into fastest lane without indicating or checking mirrors, extremely dumb guy. Well deserved."

A third person shared their experience of driving abroad, saying, "We are taught to look everywhere and not trust the lights or the rules, they are taught otherwise. I remember my friend from UK almost failed his driving test as he looked left and right before going through a green light."

A Look at MrBeast's Challenge Video

While the incident has triggered criticism and debate online, the available footage does not establish the complete sequence of events leading to the collision.