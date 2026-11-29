Two men successfully stole an iPhone 16 from a motorist in Ghaziabad using a coordinated distraction technique in broad daylight. While one suspect argued with the driver, his accomplice slipped his hand through an open window to snatch the phone. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, prompting a police investigation.

The safety of motorists is in question after two men carried out a distraction trick to steal an iPhone 16 from a car driver in Ghaziabad. The incident, allegedly happened in broad daylight, was caught by CCTV cameras and has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a T-point near Pink Booth in Siddharth Vihar area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the victim was caught in traffic when two men approached his car and allegedly carried out the theft in coordination.

One Man Starts Argument, Accomplice Steals iPhone 16

One of the suspects is said to be seen on CCTV footage walking around the driver’s side of the vehicle and having an angry argument with the motorist.The man reportedly accused the driver of hitting him and kept him busy as he continued to confront him.

While the driver was busy responding to the argument, the second suspect quietly approached the vehicle from the other side. Taking advantage of an open car window, he allegedly slipped his hand inside and grabbed the iPhone 16 kept in the vehicle.

The two men then reportedly walked away from the spot after completing the theft. The driver realised that his phone was missing only after the suspects had moved away.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Theft

The incident was recorded by nearby CCTV cameras, with the footage showing how the two suspects allegedly worked together to steal the expensive smartphone. The video has demonstrated how quickly thieves can take advantage of a driver’s distraction, particularly when vehicles are stationary in traffic or at busy road junctions.

The incident has also sparked a debate over the practice of motorists leaving their windows open and valuables within easy reach.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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Police Begin Probe Into Ghaziabad Mobile Theft

Following the incident, the victim reportedly informed the police about the theft. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the identities of the suspects and trace their movements.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim, and further investigation is underway, local reports said. The suspects' identities and their whereabouts remain to be established.