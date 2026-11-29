A female official from Pakistan's Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority went viral after mistakenly confusing the weight of a roti with its price during an inspection in Lahore. The incident sparked humorous reactions online while also drawing criticism over the treatment of local shopkeepers struggling with inflation.

A woman official from Pakistan’s Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) has become the subject of online jokes after a roti inspection in Lahore. She seemed to imply that a roti weighed "90 rupees" rather than "90 grams" during the inspection. A video of the incident was posted on the official social media account of the authority. The purpose of the inspection was to see if restaurants were adhering to regulatory regulations on the weight and cost of rotis.

The incident happened inside a tandoor in Lahore's Nishtar Tehsil. To ensure that store owners weren't overcharging consumers or offering underweight food, PERA personnel examined the prices and weights of rotis.

In the footage, a female official is seen approaching the restaurant and inquiring about the store, the tandoor, and the cost of rotis from a guy identified as Muhammad Riaz. She also requests that he provide a certificate and verifies that the store has the government-approved tariff list on display. The shopkeeper tells her that he sells rotis for Rs 18 to Rs 20. The official responds that the government rate is Rs 14. She explains that shops have been allowed some flexibility and can charge up to Rs 17, as long as each roti weighs at least 100 grams.

The shopkeeper goes on to say that he finds it difficult to keep up with the rates due to the growing expense of fuel, particularly firewood, and bread. Additionally, he claims that it is difficult for him to obtain flour provided by the government.

The official informs him that he must adhere to the weight regulations and that displaying the rate list is required. She advises him to make arrangements for supplies by contacting government-approved retailers and wheat mills.

The exchange takes an unexpected turn when the official places a roti on the weighing scale. As she checks it, she says, “Ninety rupees," before clarifying that the roti weighs 90 grams, below the required 100 grams.

A cold roti can weigh less, the merchant argues, raising doubts about the check. He also expresses dissatisfaction with the manner in which the inspection is being conducted. Afterward, the official informs him that a message will be sent to the mobile number he supplied.

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He must use Easypaisa or JazzCash to pay the fine, she explains. She claims that the cost of the roti has resulted in a penalty of Rs 20. At that moment, the weight issue had not resulted in a fine.

Internet Can't Keep Calm

The clip drew funny comments from users, many of whom focused on the official’s apparent confusion between the price and weight of the roti. “90 rupees weight," one user wrote.

Another commented, “90 rupees instead of grams," along with laughing emojis.

Some users also questioned the inspection itself. One comment read, “Leave these poor people alone!!! I want to ask this lady if she weighs her roti at home. Ridiculous."