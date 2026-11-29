A foreign tourist in Bangkok was caught on CCTV wandering through a residential neighborhood and unexpectedly folding clothes left out to dry. While the bizarre incident prompted warnings about leaving items unattended, it also sparked widespread amusement on social media.

A foreign tourist in Thailand has left residents puzzled after CCTV cameras captured him doing something rather unusual during a walk through their neighbourhood. Rather of just walking along the residential street, the man made stops at homes, took off any clothing that were left out to dry, and folded them nicely before continuing.

According to reports, the event happened on Wednesday, November 25, in the Phasi Charoen neighborhood of Bangkok. The man was observed folding other people's clothing while carrying a bag and dressed in pants and a white T-shirt. He seemed drunk.

Although the video made locals worry about leaving their possessions unattended outside their houses, it also turned into an odd source of amusement on social media. The stranger's actions amused a number of users, and some even expressed a desire to have someone handle their clothes in a similar way.

The incident took place in Soi Bang Waek 2, shortly before noon, according to a report by Bangkok Post. The CCTV footage shows the tourist stopping near houses and taking garments off washing lines.

The man started his strange behavior at a residence at the end of the lane, according to the locals. He folded the clothes there, then proceeded down the path and did the same thing outside the home of another neighbor.

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Following that, the video was circulated as a warning to the neighborhood's residents to exercise caution when leaving clothing and other possessions outside of their houses.

How Did Social Media React?

The footage soon caught the attention of social media users, but many appeared more amused than alarmed by the tourist’s actions. His unexpected laundry-folding activity prompted a series of humorous comments.

“I want such people to come stroll through my house too, lol," one user wrote.

Another person appeared impressed by the man’s unexpected attention to tidiness, commenting, “A tidy person, and they fold their clothes too 😅"

A third user joked about the clothes that were left hanging, saying, “With just one left, it probably won’t be dry😂"