A quiet evening in Jaipur turned into a nightmare when an elderly man was struck by a speeding car outside his home. Police are investigating this shocking hit-and-run captured on CCTV, alongside a separate harassment complaint against a constable.

A quiet and rather calm evening turned into a nightmare for a family in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after an elderly family member was hit by a speeding car while sitting outside his house. The old guy is seen sitting in a chair outside his house in disturbing CCTV footage of the incident that has recently surfaced on social media.

But the peace quickly transformed into a deadly tragedy when the old guy was struck and run over by a fast automobile that apparently lost control. Additionally, the video showed the automobile overturning an adjacent pushcart after colliding with it. The incident happened on Thursday evening, November 26, at around 4:30 PM. The 66-year-old victim, Mohan Advani, was sitting outside his home in the Jawahar Nagar area when the car hit him.

When they heard the screaming, a number of people hurried to the site, but the driver had already left. A CCTV camera that was placed in the neighborhood recorded the incident.

Watch CCTV Footage

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In an attempt to identify the driver and track down the vehicle, police are currently reviewing the video and compiling details on the vehicle.

Separate Incident Reported

In a separate incident from Jaipur, the police have launched an investigation after a woman accused a police constable of allegedly harassing her while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The lady said the policeman sought to get her phone number, made lewd gestures, and followed her in a police car. "If you are a woman and are thinking of coming to or settling in Jaipur, never come here, not even after death," she said in a video she subsequently posted on social media detailing the assault.

The woman, who claimed to have lived in Jaipur for the previous 20 years, claimed that the event happened on Sunday as she was riding an autorickshaw to Pacific Mall in the Mansarovar neighborhood.