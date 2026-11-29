DMK chief M.K. Stalin responded to Rahul Gandhi's request to oppose the Centre's delimitation bill, citing Tamil history and vowing to protect state interests rather than acting as "Ettappans" who betrayed their land.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Chief M K Stalin on Sunday posted a reply on his X handle in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was on his way to Chennai to persuade him to vote against the delimitation bills. At the end of the post, Stalin wrote: “My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India".

The words Kattabomman and Ettappan mentioned in Stalin's post are bywords for sacrifice on the one hand and betrayal on the other in Tamil culture. Veerapandiya Kattabomman of Panchalamkurichi and Ettappan of Ettayapuram were hereditary chieftains of the area that today forms part of Tamil Nadu.

They were called Palaiyakkarars, anglicised to ‘Poligars’ by the British. The Poligar chieftains used to be appointed by the Nayaka rulers of Southern India and governed territories (palayams) with administrative, judicial, policing, and military duties in exchange for tribute and troops.

In his paper “Warriors and the Company State in South India, 1799-1801”, Mesron Vartavarian from the University of Cambridge wrote that “The poligars, or ‘little kings’, were warriors from the northern fringe of peninsular India who had begun to settle in the region during the fifteenth century. These warrior settlers had obtained some degree of moral authority from local Brahmins by patronising Hindu temples, yet for all their efforts, they had been unable to form a close bond with the wider social order analogous to that found amongst the talukdars of Awadh.”

The poligars ultimately came into conflict with the British East India Company, which was an expanding power in the southern Indian peninsula in the late 18th century. After gaining revenue and administrative rights from the Nawab of Arcot (notably in 1792 and 1799), the East India Company demanded high taxes and sought to curb Poligar military independence. The Poligar Wars were the result. They threw up their own galaxy of heroes, including the Kattabomman Brothers and the Marudu Brothers.

The First Poligar War in 1799 was led by Veerapandiya Kattabomman of Panchalamkurichi, whom Stalin alluded to in his tweet.

“The Company often had only itself to blame for fomenting poligar insurrections. This was particularly the case with Kattabomman Naig, who is today revered as a hero among Tamils. Kattabomman had long resisted British efforts to exact tribute from his domains. In 1798, he had been compelled to follow William Jackson, then the collector of poligar peshkash, for 23 days on a progress through the pollams of lesser chiefs. When Kattabomman arrived at Ramnad, he had been convinced it was the collector’s intention to imprison him. Upon attempting to escape, a fight had taken place in which one of Kattabomman’s attendants had killed a European lieutenant. Kattabomman had then submitted himself to the Company and an inquiry was held, which acquitted him of the murder. Yet, being held responsible for the conduct of his attendant, he was obliged to pay an annuity to the officer’s widow,” he writes.

“In 1799,” he continues, “Kattabomman was accused of refusing to attend the collector, delaying the discharge of his peshkash, and making war on other local poligars. After protracted resistance and intrigue, he was betrayed to the British by the neighbouring poligar of Tondaiman and hanged on 16 October 1799 in the presence of all the dignitaries of the district.”

The poligar of Tondaiman, Vijaya Raghunatha Tondaiman, who betrayed Veerapandiya is today known as Ettappan in popular Tamil folklore. Ultimately, the British won the Poligar Wars and abolished the Poligar system after the second conflict which lasted from 1800-1801, during which Veerapandiya’s brother, Oomaithurai and the Marudu Brothers (Periya Marudu and Chinna Marudu) of Sivaganga led the Poligars. In the 1959 film, ‘Veerapandiya Kattabomman’, Sivaji Ganesan played the titular role. (ANI)