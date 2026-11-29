Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused INDIA bloc leaders of hypocrisy, claiming they previously supported the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, and reaffirmed that women's reservation will be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha and state elections.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit out at INDIA bloc leaders over their opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing them of taking a contradictory stand despite unanimously supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in 2023, and asserting that women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies would be implemented in 2029. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis called those opposing delimitation "a bunch of liars", arguing that the provision for delimitation was clearly mentioned in the legislation providing 33 per cent reservation for women, which was passed by Parliament in 2023.

"Were you sleeping in 2023? Why didn't you oppose it then? If the PM has decided that there will be women's reservation, then it will happen. PM Modi will ensure it. Women will get 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha... 75% of MPs from the South have supported delimitation. Those who are opposing delimitation are a bunch of liars, because in 2023, these same people voted in favour of the delimitation bill," Fadnavis said. He said that when the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was passed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, it was clearly stated in the legislation that delimitation would be undertaken for implementing the reservation. However, he alleged that none of the parties opposing the current proposals had raised objections at that time.

"When the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was passed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, it was clearly written in the bill that 33 per cent reservation would be given to women and delimitation would be done for that. At that time, not a single one of them said, 'Why are you doing delimitation? We oppose it.' They approved it unanimously in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha because they knew," he said.

Fadnavis further alleged that Opposition parties initially believed that the legislation would be passed but women's reservation would not be implemented. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the decision to ensure reservation for women and accused the Opposition of creating controversy over delimitation after realising that the reservation would become a reality.

"The NDA has a two-thirds majority; they can't stop women's reservation. They thought it would only be passed and they wouldn't get reservation, but Modi ji is there. Modi made the decision on reservations, and now that he's realised that reservations are coming and he can't stop them, he's created this delimitation charade," he said.

Calling delimitation a constitutional responsibility, the Maharashtra Chief Minister questioned the adequacy of the existing parliamentary representation in view of the country's growing population.

"Delimitation is a constitutional responsibility. Five forty-two seats, five hundred and forty-two seats. When did we define it? When the country's population was 60 crore, 60 crore people were represented by 542 people. Today, the country's population has increased two and a half times to 140 crore, and this is called the People's Representation Act. How many MPs should there be for how many people?" he said.

Fadnavis further added that the People's Representation Act was prepared by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and alleged that those opposing delimitation had not read or did not believe in the Constitution.

"The People's Representation Act was prepared by the Constitution of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Therefore, only those who have not read the Constitution and who do not believe in the Constitution, such people who are against the Constitution, can oppose it," he said.

He further asserted that opposition to the exercise would not prevent the implementation of women's reservation, saying that Prime Minister Modi had decided to ensure representation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies from 2029. On senior INDIA leaders to meet Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin, he said, "Now it is too late...Let them go to Chennai or Dubai; it is already too late... Even with the increased seats, ST reserved seats will remain. All information is available. They are just doing drama..."

"No matter how much they oppose it, the time has passed. They go to Chennai, they go to Mumbai. Now, the women's power cannot be stopped. Modi ji has decided that women will get reservation in the Lok Sabha; they will get it in the Legislative Assembly. It will be given only in 2029," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday termed the proposed delimitation Bill a "complete redraw" rather than a minor adjustment, alleging that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815 seats would give the Delimitation Commission considerable scope to redraw constituency boundaries in a manner favourable to the BJP and prejudicial to Opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram cited Tamil Nadu as an example, stating that increasing its Lok Sabha constituencies from 39 to 59 would require a complete redrawing of the electoral map rather than minor adjustments to existing boundaries. "Once they increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815, the Delimitation Commission has a free playground to play with the boundaries of the constituencies. For example, Tamil Nadu has 39 constituencies; it would become 59. Then they can redraw the constituencies. The present constituency boundaries were made several years ago. Small adjustments will be made by the Delimitation Commission. Now, the number is frozen at 39. Small adjustments can be made. But with 39 to be redrawn to 59, you have to completely redraw the map," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the proposed delimitation Bills. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.