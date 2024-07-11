MP SHOCKER! Father beats, hangs own children upside down; sends shocking video to wife on WhatsApp (WATCH)

The incident, which took place in Chanderi, Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, has left the community in shock and prompted immediate police action.

In a shocking incident, a father brutally beat his own children by hanging them upside down and sending a video of the act to his wife. The incident, which took place in Chanderi, Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, has left the community in shock and prompted immediate police action.

The accused, Bhagwandas Parihar, was arrested after his wife, Radha, lodged a complaint with the police. Radha reported that Bhagwandas had called her on July 8th around 8 pm, during which she could hear the screams of their 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Despite her pleas to stop, Bhagwandas continued the beating, later sending a video of the abuse to Radha’s WhatsApp.

The video, which showed the children hanging upside down and crying with visible marks of beating on their backs, led Radha to immediately seek police intervention. The police swiftly arrested Bhagwandas, who was found feeding the children when they arrived.

Please note: Disturbing video. Viewer discretion advised.

Radha recounted her marriage to Bhagwandas after her first husband passed away. The couple had two children together, while Radha also had two children from her previous marriage. Radha mentioned that Bhagwandas's abusive behavior began a year after their marriage, prompting her to take her two children from her previous marriage and move to Lalitpur, where she began selling vegetables to earn a living. Bhagwandas retained custody of their two children.

According to Radha, Bhagwandas justified his actions by stating that he wanted her to return to him. The police were stunned by his claim of loving his children despite the brutal abuse. The children, when asked who they preferred to live with, chose their mother. They have since been placed in Radha’s care.

