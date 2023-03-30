Mishandling of CMDRF: Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict on Friday

The delay in pronouncing a verdict, even after one year since the completion of the hearing, had put pressure on the Lokayukta.

Thiruvananthapuram: It will be a crucial day for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala Lokayukta will pronounce the verdict over the misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on Friday.

The delay in pronouncing a verdict, even after one year since the completion of the hearing, had put pressure on the Lokayukta. The case is listed for first consideration after the complainant approached the High Court. If the verdict is pronounced unfavourably to the Chief Minister, it will be a significant setback.

The petitioner claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few of his ministers mishandled the CMDRF.

The petition alleges that money given to the families of deceased NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's gunman Praveen, as well as money used to pay off the personal obligations of former MLA KK Ramachandran Nair, was given as a result of corruption and nepotism.

According to the government, the cabinet has the authority to distribute the funds. At the hearing, the Lokayukta condemned the government. On March 18, 2022, the hearing came to an end. No decision was made even after a year. Later RS Sasikumar, the complainant, moved approached the High Court.

The government had amended the Lokayukta Act in view of the verdict. The Assembly passed a bill reducing the powers of the Lokayukta. However, the Governor did not give his consent. The state Lokayukta had also found former Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel guilty of abuse of power, nepotism and violation of oath of office, after which he was compelled to quit his ministerial position. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will also have to resign if the verdict goes against him in a similar case.

