'We owe it to our families': Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death

Cyrus Mistry (54) was killed in a car accident on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Udwada in Gujarat. He was travelling with former Tata Group independent director Darius Pandole, his wife Anahita Pandole, and his brother Jehangir Pandole.

As soon as the details of Cyrus Mistry's car crash emerged that killed the former Tata Group chairman, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday pledged that he would always wear a seat belt.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted, "I resolve always to wear my seat belt, even when driving in the back seat. And I urge you all to make that commitment as well. We all owe it to our families."

On Sunday, Cyrus Mistry (54) died in a car accident on his way to Mumbai from Udwada in Gujarat. He was travelling with Darius Pandole, a former Tata Group independent director, his wife Anahita Pandole, and his brother Jehangir Pandole.

Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist from Mumbai, was driving a Mercedes. She allegedly lost control of the car while overtaking another vehicle and collided with a road divider.

According to reports, Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were in the back seat and were not wearing seat belts. According to officials, the airbags did not open during the crash. Anahita and Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are currently in the hospital.

The death of Cyrus Mistry shocked the business world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a promising business leader who believed in the strength of India's economy.

Cyrus Mistry was fired as Tata Sons chairman in a boardroom coup in 2016 after the company criticised his performance. His dismissal sparked a years-long legal and boardroom battle between the Mistrys and Tatas. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Cyrus Mistry's removal was legal.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry no more: Political leaders express shock, call him 'man with a vision'

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai