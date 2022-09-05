Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We owe it to our families': Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death

    Cyrus Mistry (54) was killed in a car accident on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Udwada in Gujarat. He was travelling with former Tata Group independent director Darius Pandole, his wife Anahita Pandole, and his brother Jehangir Pandole.

    We owe it to our families: Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    As soon as the details of Cyrus Mistry's car crash emerged that killed the former Tata Group chairman, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday pledged that he would always wear a seat belt. 

    The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted, "I resolve always to wear my seat belt, even when driving in the back seat. And I urge you all to make that commitment as well. We all owe it to our families."

     

    On Sunday, Cyrus Mistry (54) died in a car accident on his way to Mumbai from Udwada in Gujarat. He was travelling with Darius Pandole, a former Tata Group independent director, his wife Anahita Pandole, and his brother Jehangir Pandole.

    Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist from Mumbai, was driving a Mercedes. She allegedly lost control of the car while overtaking another vehicle and collided with a road divider.

    According to reports, Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were in the back seat and were not wearing seat belts. According to officials, the airbags did not open during the crash. Anahita and Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are currently in the hospital.

    The death of Cyrus Mistry shocked the business world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a promising business leader who believed in the strength of India's economy.

    Cyrus Mistry was fired as Tata Sons chairman in a boardroom coup in 2016 after the company criticised his performance. His dismissal sparked a years-long legal and boardroom battle between the Mistrys and Tatas. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Cyrus Mistry's removal was legal.

    Also Read: Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Also Read: Cyrus Mistry no more: Political leaders express shock, call him 'man with a vision'

    Also Read: Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Revisiting Mistry's entrepreneurial legacy - adt

    Revisiting Cyrus Mistry's entrepreneurial legacy

    Cyrus Mistry no more Tata Sons chairman pays tribute says He had a passion for life gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Tata Sons chairman pays tribute, says 'He had a passion for life...'

    Cyrus Mistry no more Harsh Goenka Anand mahindra and more condolences pour in from industrialists gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Condolences pour in from industrialists

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Recent Stories

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev-ayh

    US Open 2022: Fans stunned as Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev

    Horrific Canada stabbing 10 dead many injured suspects on the run gcw

    'Horrific' Canada stabbing: 10 dead, many injured, suspects on the run

    Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside AJR

    2 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star RBA

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days AJR

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon