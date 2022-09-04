Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai

Mistry was driving from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his vehicle collided with the divider. Four people were in the car, two of whom died due to their injuries. The other two have been taken to a Kasa hospital.

In a shocking incident, an industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry (54), was killed in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The Palghar superintendent of police confirmed Cyrus Mistry's death in the accident. The official said, "Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car."

Two other persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

As per Palghar police, "Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident around 3 pm, in Maharashtra's Palghar area. Four people were in the vehicle, and two, including Cyrus Mistry, died."

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider near Charoti on a river bridge. The luxury vehicle carried four passengers. Mistry died instantly, according to police.

The crash's impact was intense as airbags in the car popped out; however, it could not save the two people's lives.

The mangled remains of the silver Mercedes car were visible in photos taken at the scene of the accident. The accident occurred between 3:15 - 3:30 this afternoon when the car collided with a road divider in the Charoti area of Palghar, 135 kilometres from Mumbai.

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, has tweeted condolences. "Devastating News, my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. I can't believe it. Cyrus, rest in peace," Sule tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "I was shocked to learn of the death of former Tata Sons CEO Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a young, bright, and visionary figure in the industry. It's a terrible loss... My heartfelt condolences."

