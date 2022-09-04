Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, dies in road accident near Mumbai

    Mistry was driving from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his vehicle collided with the divider. Four people were in the car, two of whom died due to their injuries. The other two have been taken to a Kasa hospital.

    Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, dies in road accident near Mumbai: Reports - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, an industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry (54), was killed in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar. 

    The Palghar superintendent of police confirmed Cyrus Mistry's death in the accident. The official said, "Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car."

    Two other persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

    As per Palghar police, "Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident around 3 pm, in Maharashtra's Palghar area. Four people were in the vehicle, and two, including Cyrus Mistry, died." 

    The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider near Charoti on a river bridge. The luxury vehicle carried four passengers. Mistry died instantly, according to police.

    The crash's impact was intense as airbags in the car popped out; however, it could not save the two people's lives.

    The mangled remains of the silver Mercedes car were visible in photos taken at the scene of the accident. The accident occurred between 3:15 - 3:30 this afternoon when the car collided with a road divider in the Charoti area of Palghar, 135 kilometres from Mumbai.

    NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, has tweeted condolences. "Devastating News, my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. I can't believe it. Cyrus, rest in peace," Sule tweeted. 

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "I was shocked to learn of the death of former Tata Sons CEO Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a young, bright, and visionary figure in the industry. It's a terrible loss... My heartfelt condolences."

    Also Read: Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him

    Also Read: Tata-Mistry case: Disappointed by the outcome of Supreme Court judgement, says Cyrus Mistry

    Also Read: Tata Sons wins legal battle; SC refuses to reinstate Cyrus Mistry

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here - adt

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP during Halla Bol rally says hatred is rising BJP RSS dividing country gcw

    'Hatred is rising; BJP, RSS dividing the country...': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP during ‘Halla Bol’ rally

    Ghulam Nabi Azad shares his party's agenda, says 'will give Hindustani name to it' - adt

    Ghulam Nabi Azad shares his party's agenda, says 'will give Hindustani name to it'

    INS Vikrant crew rave about utterly butterly delightful Twitter post gcw

    INS Vikrant crew rave about ‘utterly butterly’ delightful Twitter post

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Just try to stay in my zone and play the game - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Just try to stay in my zone and play the game' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Cyrus Mistry no more Know net worth other details of former Tata Sons chairman gcw

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

    Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here - adt

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    tennis US Open 2022: My best match in the tournament - Rafael Nadal on drubbing Richard Gasquet in Round 3-ayh

    US Open 2022: 'My best match in the tournament' - Nadal on drubbing Gasquet in Round 3

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon