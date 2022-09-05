'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

The doctor who treated Cyrus Mistry after his car crash said that the former Tata chairman was brought into the hospital with multiple head injuries. Out of the four people who were travelling in the car, two of them died on the spot of the accident while the other two remain in the hospital.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away tragically in a car accident on Sunday near Mumbai. Mistry was taken to a government hospital in Kasa shortly after his car accident, and the doctor who treated him said that he had been "brought dead."

Cyrus Mistry's car reportedly collided with the divider when he was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, according to Palghar Police. Two of the four passengers in the car died at the scene of the accident, while the other two are still in the hospital.

According to the doctor who attended to Mistry when he was taken to the hospital, the businessman was brought dead to the establishment, meaning he had most likely died on the spot. Further, the former Tata Sons chairman had suffered multiple head injuries.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry did not wear seat belts, Mercedes was over-speeding: Police

According to Dr. Shubham Singh, "At first, Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandol, two patients, were brought. They were both brought in dead. Cyrus Mistry had passed away right there, according to the people who brought them to us. Jahangir Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm."

"The second ambulance with the additional two patients arrived after ten minutes. Both were hurt. Both of them were given first aid treatment and shifted to a higher centre. They were moved by their family members to Rainbow Hospital, where they were then flown to Mumbai," he added.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry no more: Know net worth, other details of former Tata Sons chairman

The doctor indicated that Cyrus Mistry's post-mortem has to be completed at the government hospital itself. However, he was later shifted to the JJ Hospital for an “expert opinion” after a call made by the district collector. As per the prima facia reports, the car accident happened after the driver lost control of the car. Further investigations to determine the cause of the accident are being conducted.