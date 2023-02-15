Meghalaya Election 2023: BJP promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs; 7th Pay Commission for employees

Meghalaya Election 2023: BJP president JP Nadda said, "We have decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya, and employees' salaries will be disbursed on time so that the machinery is well-oiled and they can work as efficiently as possible."

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Meghalaya elections on Wednesday, February 15, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs and the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for state employees.

The BJP has also promised Rs 5 meals through canteens, free education for girls until post-graduation, free scooters for female college toppers, a government bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child, and an all-woman police battalion if came to power.

Also, the document promised Rs 24,000 in annual financial assistance to all dependent widows and single mothers, two free LPG cylinders to all PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, and a 24-hour power supply.

It also promised to double senior citizens' pensions to Rs 1,000 per month, provide urban shelters for unorganised workers, and provide free rice, wheat, and dal to all eligible PDS beneficiaries.

While releasing Manifesto, Nadda said, "We have decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya, and employees' salaries will be disbursed on time so that the machinery is well-oiled and they can work as efficiently as possible."

The party further promised a 'special task force' to investigate all corruption cases in the state and a task force to fight illegal mining. Nadda claimed that corruption was hampering the state's development efforts. The party president claimed it would begin scientific coal mining in the state.

Furthermore, Nadda promised that the Centre would assist in resolving the boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. "We believe in communication. It's Assam and Meghalaya, not India and Pakistan. So, through dialogue, we will try to resolve all border issues with the central government's support. Permanent outposts will be established," he said.

The BJP is running for all 60 assembly seats in the state. The state is slated to vote on February 27, and results will be out on March 2.

Nadda said that the BJP intends to empower the state's youth by establishing a Meghalaya Combined Recruitment Commission to expedite the filling vacancies in various departments. "Over the next five years, we will provide skill training and create 3.5 lakh self-employment opportunities by establishing two new SEZs, one additional IT Park, and developing banking and hospitality industries," he added.

The party promised to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the state's medical colleges and other health infrastructure. Additionally, the party will provide unemployed graduates Rs 1,000 per month for a year to help them prepare for higher education or government jobs and smartphones for deserving class 12 students. Nadda urged the people of Meghalaya to give the BJP a chance, saying, 'We are a party that means delivery.'

The BJP also promised to increase the annual financial assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year and to provide Rs 3,000 per year to all landless farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)

