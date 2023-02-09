Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

The BJP, since coming to power in 2014, has had a special focus on the northeast region with their Act East policy. While the prime minister himself has made over 50 visits to the region, a huge focus has been on the development of a secure northeast.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday (February 9) will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections that is all set to be held on February 16.

Speaking to a news organisation, a source said, "Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date."

It is also said that the party has added many new points to the manifesto. "There many new points have been added in the manifesto that are important for the development of the state. The Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth", the source added.

According to reports, Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally after releasing the manifesto. "In the morning he will offer prayer at Tripura Sundari Mandir. After releasing the manifesto, he will address a rally as well," it added.

Apart from security and law and order, the welfare of people through infrastructure, development and women are expected to be key focus areas in the manifesto. The recognition of the indigenous tribes as well as the welfare of the tribals will likely be added to the manifesto.

It can be seen that the BJP's agenda is mainly focused on the development in the Northeast region. This region has turned into a saffron belt with Assam electing the BJP twice once in 2016 followed by 2021 and then Manipur which elected the BJP government in 2017 as well as in 2022. The party is hopeful that they will be able to form the government for another consecutive term in Tripura as well.

In its previous manifesto, the Tripura BJP included promises like jobs, AIIMS-like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, drinking water to 53 percent households and others.