Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda along with CM Manik Saha releases party's manifesto

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda on Thursday (February 9) released the party's manifesto "Sankalp Patra" for Tripura polls in Agartala. The BJP chief called the manifesto a "vision document" and that it was "not only a piece of paper but BJP's commitment towards the people." 

    Addressing a gathering, Nadda said, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development."

    "13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now," the BJP national President said.  He also highlighted his party's work in the state and said that 3.5 lakh houses were built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana in the last five years. 

    "Jal Jeevan Mission has increased safe drinking water coverage in Tripura to 55% households from 3% in 2018. Per capita income of Tripura has risen to Rs 1.58 lakh today from Rs 90,000 in 2018," he added. 

    The BJP leader promised that Rupees 5 meal will be given under Anukul Chandra scheme to all. 

    Ahead of the party's manifesto release, sources said that many new points were added to the manifesto that are important for the development of the state. "The Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth," sources said.

    Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari temple after which he released the manifesto in the state capital. At 3 pm, the BJP leader will hold an election rally at Khayerpur in the state. 

    The 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly election will take place on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2. Currently, the BJP has put up candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
