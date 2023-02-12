JP Nadda takes a dig at TMC, dubs it as 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption'

Claiming that the state has been brought to a "standstill" under the Trinamool Congress rule, JP Nadda said the BJP would end the "jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee". He also said that West Bengal, despite having a woman chief minister, "tops" the chart in terms of crime against women.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday referred to the TMC as a party that stands for "Terror, Mafia, and Corruption" and accused it of perpetrating "huge" errors during the rollout of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal. Nadda asserted that the Trinamool Congress' administration had brought the state to a "standstill" and that the BJP will put an end to the "jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee."

"Massive irregularities have surfaced during the West Bengal audit of the PMAY programme. It has been demonstrated that those who own two- to three-story structures acquired residences as part of the programme. This is the situation in West Bengal," he said.

Also Read | 'Koshyari's exit big win for Maharashtra': Opposition hopes new governor will not be 'puppet of BJP'

"The TMC stands for Terror, Mafia and Corruption. There is graft everywhere in West Bengal. Whether it is SSC recruitment or any other type of hiring, jobs are up for sale,” the BJP chief added.

He further said, "There'll be change in Bengal. 'Jungleraj' of CM Mamata Banerjee will going to end. There's no governance here. Many development projects were initiated by Centre in Bengal. We distributed rice andwheat to people but TMC workers stole ration items."

Nadda said that West Bengal "tops" the list for crime against women despite having a female chief minister.

Also Read: Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra's new Governor; Bihar, Assam, other states get new Guv

(With PTI inputs)