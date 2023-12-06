Meet 4 Indians who featured in Forbes’ World’s 100 most powerful women list

The list of 100 most powerful women in the world was released by Forbes on December 5 where 4 Indian women bagged a spot. The list is a sequel to the series of annual ranking list that awards definitive ranking to the most inspirational females.

Forbes has released its yearly list of the World's Most Powerful Women for 2023, which includes four Indians. These women have not only broken glass ceilings, but have also engraved their identities on the world arena, showing India's diverse and influential perspectives. Forbes used four variables to calculate the ranking: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence.

As the world celebrates their accomplishments, four Indian women stand as significant icons of global resilience, leadership, and excellence:

Nirmala Sitharaman (Rank 32)

Nirmala Sitharaman, 64, is a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has served as India's Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister since 2019. Sitharaman was India's 28th Defence Minister from 2017 to 2019, becoming the country's second female defence and finance minister after Indira Gandhi. Forbes placed her 36th on the world's most influential women list in 2022, while this year she was ranked 32nd.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Rank 54)

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 42, is an Indian philanthropist and a billionaire. She is the chairman of HCL Technologies, and she is the first woman in India to run a publicly traded IT business. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), she is the richest woman in India as the sole child of HCL founder Shiv Nadar. Forbes has continuously named Malhotra among the world's most influential women, placing her 54th in 2019, 55th in 2020, and 60th in 2023.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Rank 76)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a notable Indian billionaire entrepreneur, is 70 years old. In Bangalore, India, she created and directed Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. She was the previous chairman of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, in addition to her participation in biotechnology firms. Mazumdar-Shaw has won various awards, including the Othmer Gold Medal for her services to science and chemistry in 2014. In 2011, she was named one of the Financial Times' Top 50 Women in Business. In 2019, Forbes named her the 68th most powerful woman in the world, and in 2020, she was named the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year. She is ranked 76th on Forbes' 2023 list of influential women.

Soma Mondal (Rank 70)

Soma Mondal, 60, is the current Chairperson of the Steel Authority of India, the first woman to hold this position from January 2021. She graduated in Electrical Engineering in 1984 after being born in Bhubaneswar. She began her career in the metal sector at NALCO and ascended to the position of Director (Commercial) before joining SAIL in 2017. Mondal's professional highlights include being SAIL's first female Functional Director and Chairman. Aside from her professional accomplishments, she is the Chairperson of SCOPE and was named 'CEO of the Year' at the ETPrime Women Leadership Awards in 2023. She is at number 70 on the list.

