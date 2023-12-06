Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyclone Michaung: Indian Air Force conducts vital relief air drops across flood-hit Chennai (WATCH)

    The initiative is part of an ongoing effort, with plans for more sorties to extend relief supplies to other areas profoundly affected by the cyclone's aftermath. This operation stands as a collaborative effort in coordination with the Tamil Nadu state government.

    Amid the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc in Chennai and its adjoining areas, the Indian Air Force's Air Force Station Tambaram on Wednesday (December 6) intensified Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The station orchestrated air drops across 16 locations in both north and south Chennai, covering areas significantly impacted by the cyclone's fury.

    Over 950 kilograms of essential relief supplies have been swiftly distributed to alleviate the distress in these affected zones.

    On a strategic front, the Air Force Station Tambaram conducted air drops in Adyar and areas near Chennai Harbour, critically severed due to the inundation. With two helicopters, they delivered 500 food packets and essential rations to these isolated regions. The initiative is part of an ongoing effort, with plans for more sorties to extend relief supplies to other areas profoundly affected by the cyclone's aftermath. This operation stands as a collaborative effort in coordination with the Tamil Nadu state government.

    The cyclonic disruption, which made landfall in Chennai following torrential rains and flooding, significantly affected the region. The India Meteorological Department reported the storm weakening into a depression after originating in the Bay of Bengal.

    The inundation and incessant rainfall brought Chennai to a grinding halt, causing severe disruptions and damages. Tragically, the city witnessed seventeen casualties due to rain-related incidents, marking it among the worst affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung. Reports indicate ten incidents of drowning and electrocution, prompting prompt medical assistance provided by the Greater Chennai Police.

    To assess and assist the situation, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited several affected areas, personally overseeing relief efforts. He extended support by distributing food and essential commodities to the displaced populace sheltered in relief centers across the city.

