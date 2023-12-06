Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark

    The controversy arose when the DMK MP made a divisive comment characterizing the Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states," insinuating that the BJP's electoral success is limited to these areas, not the southern regions of India.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar on Wednesday (December 6) retracted his controversial 'Gaumutra' remark, expressing regret for any unintentional offense caused. His statement of apology addressed the inadvertent hurt caused to fellow Members and sections of society. He requested the withdrawal of his words and their expungement, stating, "I regret it."

    This sparked a rebuttal from BJP leaders, who called out the DMK MP's derogatory remarks against the northern states and questioned Rahul Gandhi's stand on such demeaning comments from their political partners in the INDIA bloc.

    The DMK MP's remarks emerged during a discussion in the Lower House regarding Jammu and Kashmir-related bills, where he suggested that the BJP's electoral prowess is confined to the Hindi heartland or 'gaumutra states.'

    This discourse reflects recent election dynamics, notably the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress claimed success in Telangana, prompting debates around a supposed 'North-South divide.'

    The BJP previously seized upon similar remarks by DMK leaders during elections, leveraging these to target the Congress. Despite Congress triumphs in states like Karnataka and the presence of non-BJP parties ruling across several southern states, including Tamil Nadu under the DMK-Congress alliance, these statements have fueled political tensions.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
