    BJP state success: Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and 8 other MPs resign from Parliament

    These resignations are part of the BJP leadership's strategy to elect new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Noteworthy among the departing MPs are Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Rakesh Singh.

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    In a big move, as many as 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs who secured victories in the State Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, tendered their resignations from the Membership of Parliament on Wednesday. This decision followed a crucial meeting held by BJP chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Among those stepping down are prominent figures like Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh. Arun Sao and Gomati Sai from Chhattisgarh, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kirodi Lal Meena from Rajasthan have also resigned. Notably, Tomar and Patel have also relinquished their positions in the Union Cabinet. Kirodi Lal Meena, the sole Rajya Sabha MP, tendered his resignation as well.

    Additionally, sources indicated that Union minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath from the Lok Sabha are also on course to step down from their positions.

    These resignations are part of the BJP leadership's strategy to elect new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Noteworthy among the departing MPs are Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Rakesh Singh.

    The BJP's electoral success in Madhya Pradesh and its triumph in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from Congress have reshaped the political landscape in the Hindi heartland. This remarkable victory not only solidifies the party's hold but also augments its outlook for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

