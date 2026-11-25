Delhi's historic Chandni Chowk is set for improvements focusing on cleanliness, accessibility, pedestrian movement and tourism under CM Rekha Gupta, while preserving its heritage and traditional charm.

Chandni Chowk, which is famous for its markets, heritage buildings, lanes, and food stalls, is soon going to get a makeover because there are plans being made to enhance the quality of the place. The aim of the project is to make one of the most popular commercial and tourist spots in the capital city cleaner and better organized.

As per the plan, the government led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will work to improve the facilities in the market without compromising the old world charm of the marketplace.

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Chandni Chowk Makeover: Sanitation at the Forefront

Chandni Chowk is one of the oldest and busiest markets in the city of Delhi. Being a popular place, it is also very difficult to maintain cleanliness and proper management in the place.

The planned makeover project focuses on making the place cleaner and better organized. Improving sanitation and other facilities in the market are some of the most important elements of the planned changes.

The endeavor is expected to meet the need for improved management of the market place which allows the visitors and shoppers to enjoy their time here.

Better Movement For Shoppers, Pedestrians, and Tourists

Due to the heavy traffic at all times of the day, moving around in Chandni Chowk may prove problematic for the visitors. Busy streets and market lanes may not allow smooth movement, especially during rush hours.

Hence, improving the level of accessibility and pedestrian movement should become an integral element of the endeavor. The idea would be to ensure more convenience for the locals, traders, shoppers and tourists to move through this place.

Preservation Of Heritage Is Still Crucial

The identity of Chandni Chowk is strongly linked with the Mughal period of its existence, unique architectural appearance, historic places of worship and the rich history of the trade center. One of the main reasons why Chandni Chowk attracts the attention of the visitors is its heritage.

Tourism And Local Businesses Will Stand To Gain

Chandni Chowk is not just about shopping. It has a lot of interesting culinary history, old shops, landmarks and life to offer to those who are visiting Delhi. Cleaning up, managing and making the area easier to access will help tourists have fun and also benefit local businesses.

This project seeks to maintain the historical heritage of Chandni Chowk while making it clean, well-managed and tourist-friendly.