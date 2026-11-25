An unidentified thief disguised as a guest stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 22.5 lakh during a wedding in Ghaziabad's Wave City. The suspect was captured on CCTV stealing the valuables while the family was distracted on the dance floor.

A wedding celebration in Ghaziabad's Wave City area turned into a nightmare on November 20 after an unidentified thief disguised as a wedding guest made off with jewellery and cash valued at approximately Rs 22.5 lakh, according to reports. The banquet hall's security cameras caught the whole robbery, which happened while the victim's family was preoccupied with the celebrations.

The incident happened during a ceremony that a wedding procession from Delhi's Dwarka was attending, according to police reports. The suspect allegedly blended in perfectly with the busy people, interacting with guests and even dining there while surreptitiously keeping an eye on the family's possessions.

The chance came when family members left their purses and handbags on a neighboring table to join the festivities on the DJ dance floor. CCTV footage recovered from the venue shows a man dressed in jeans and sports shoes, carrying a jacket over his arm, casually approaching the table.

He quickly picked up a bag holding the valuables, hid it inside his jacket, and sneaked out of the dinner hall without drawing attention to himself after looking around to make sure no one was watching.

It wasn't until they returned to their table from the dance floor and discovered the bag was missing that the family realized something wasn't right. Along with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, the stolen bag included gold and other jewelry valued at almost Rs 20 lakh.

The victims notified the Wave City police after a hurried and fruitless search of the property.

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The suspect's deliberate departure was immediately seen by investigators looking at the banquet hall's CCTV footage. Police are looking into whether accomplices entered the venue by pretending to be attendees in order to serve as lookouts or aid in the escape because they believe the offender did not act alone.

Authorities have filed a complaint and are presently examining the security footage to find and capture the offender.