Bagpat police have arrested Sain alias Saina, who is accused of helping her lover Sarim murder her husband Riyazat in Uttar Pradesh in November 2025. Police allege that she held her husband's legs while Sarim stabbed him repeatedly.

A murder allegedly planned for love took an unexpected turn in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat. A woman accused of helping her lover murder her husband walked away from that relationship after the crime and married another man. While her alleged accomplice surrendered before a court, she remained on the run for nearly 11 months, eventually leading police to declare a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about her.

The woman, identified as Sain alias Saina, was recently arrested by Bagpat police in connection with the murder of her husband, Riyazat. According to the police, she allegedly helped her lover, Sarim alias Kata, kill Riyazat by holding his legs while Sarim repeatedly stabbed him in the chest. The case dates back to November 25, 2025, when Riyazat was murdered at his home in the Ketipara locality of Bagpat. Nearly a year later, the arrest of his wife has brought another twist to a case involving an alleged affair, a murder conspiracy and a second marriage.

Affair with neighbour allegedly led to murder conspiracy

Riyazat, a resident of Bhatiana village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, lived with his family in Nai Basti, under the Bagpat Kotwali police station area.

According to the police investigation, his wife Sain developed a relationship with their neighbour, Sarim alias Kata. The two allegedly became romantically involved, but their relationship eventually came to Riyazat's attention, reported Aaj Tak.

Police said Riyazat objected to his wife's alleged relationship with Sarim, leading to frequent arguments and disputes at home. Investigators allege that Sain and Sarim subsequently decided to eliminate Riyazat.

The alleged plan was carried out on November 25, 2025. That evening, Riyazat reportedly found Sarim inside his house. This led to an argument between the two men, which soon turned violent.

Wife allegedly held husband's legs as lover stabbed him

According to the police, Sarim attacked Riyazat with a knife during the confrontation. In a particularly disturbing detail, Sain allegedly held her husband's legs to prevent him from escaping or defending himself.

Police said Sarim then stabbed Riyazat several times in the chest. The injuries proved fatal, and Riyazat died.

The murder left his family devastated. Following the incident, Riyazat's brother, Israr, approached Bagpat Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against Sain and Sarim.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace both accused. Raids were conducted at several locations, but the two had allegedly fled after the murder.

Woman leaves alleged lover and marries another man

What happened after the murder added another unexpected dimension to the case.

According to the police, both Sain and Sarim initially remained on the run. However, while Sarim eventually surrendered before a court, Sain reportedly distanced herself from him.

Investigators later found that she had allegedly married another man in a village under the Budhana police station area of Muzaffarnagar district. She was reportedly living with her second husband while continuing to evade arrest.

In other words, the woman accused of conspiring with Sarim to murder her husband over their alleged relationship had subsequently moved on and entered another marriage.

Sarim, meanwhile, had surrendered before the court in connection with the murder case. Sain continued to remain missing, prompting police to announce a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Bagpat police arrest Sain after 11 months

After nearly 11 months of searching, Bagpat police finally received information about Sain's whereabouts through an informer.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Bagpat Kotwali police station conducted a raid and arrested her near a hotel. She was subsequently produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody.

Bagpat Circle Officer Dr Sukanya Sharma confirmed the arrest. According to her, the woman had allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover around 11 months ago because of their relationship. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced for her arrest, she said.

Riyazat's family alleges pressure to settle murder case

Even after Sain's arrest, Riyazat's family claims that it continues to face problems.

His brother Israr has alleged that some members of Sain's family are pressuring them to reach a compromise and withdraw or settle the case. He has also claimed that the family has received threats.

Israr has appealed to the police to take action against those allegedly threatening them and provide security to the family.