A passenger's frustrating experience aboard an overnight train has triggered a discussion on social media, raising questions about railway management and the accuracy of berth allocations.

A passenger's frustrating experience aboard an overnight train has triggered a discussion on social media, raising questions about railway management and the accuracy of berth allocations. Ishan Bajpai took to X and shared while travelling on Train No. 15132, his confirmed ticket mentioned berth number A1/54. However, upon entering the coach, he was left baffled to discover that it appeared to have only 52 berths, leaving him unable to locate his allotted seat.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10.45 pm during an overnight journey.

"Being left without your confirmed seat at 10.45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen?" he wrote.

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Bajpai's post quickly gained traction, attracting nearly three lakh views. Several social media users questioned how the railway reservation system could allot a confirmed berth number that seemingly did not exist in the coach.

Railway Seva responds to passenger's complaint

The incident soon caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official passenger-support account operating on behalf of the Ministry of Railways.

Responding to Bajpai's complaint, the account expressed regret over his experience and said the matter had been forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action.

"We regret the experience you had. Please share your mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," the response read.

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Railway Seva subsequently confirmed that the complaint had been escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Varanasi, for further action.

Meanwhile, social media users took potshots at the Railways over the apparent mismatch between the confirmed ticket and the coach's seating arrangement.

"Did you check in the toilet or upstairs for a berth number? Railways seems to have over-delivered. More than 100 per cent berth numbers," one user joked.

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Another user mocked the Railways' response and wrote, "Sorry. The Railways regrets and deeply regrets and extremely deeply regrets the inconvenience. They are busy building bullet trains."

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