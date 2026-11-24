A domestic worker in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, stole just one Rs 500 note from his sleeping employer despite having access to a bundle worth thousands. The incident in Til Begumpur village was captured on CCTV.

A domestic worker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has left people amused after allegedly stealing just one Rs 500 note from his sleeping employer, despite having access to a bundle containing thousands of rupees. The unusual incident, captured on the house's CCTV camera, has sparked discussion on social media, with people jokingly describing the worker as a 'principled thief'.

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The incident reportedly took place in Til Begumpur village, under the Sikandrabad police station area. The employer, identified as Kallu Mewati, was sleeping on a cot at his home when the alleged theft occurred.

Servant Takes One Note From Bundle Of Cash

According to reports, Mewati's kurta, which had a thick bundle of Rs 500 notes in its pocket, was kept near his head while he slept.

The domestic worker allegedly noticed the opportunity and quietly slipped his hand into the pocket. He took out the entire bundle, removed just one Rs 500 note and carefully returned the remaining money to the pocket.

After taking the note, he reportedly walked over to another bed and went back to sleep, seemingly unaware that a CCTV camera had recorded his actions.

CCTV Footage Exposes Unusual Theft

The incident came to light when Mewati checked the CCTV recordings from the previous 24 hours. While reviewing the footage, he noticed the worker taking money from his kurta pocket.

He subsequently called the worker and showed him the recording. According to media reports, the worker admitted his mistake and apologised after being confronted.

However, fearing possible police action, he allegedly fled from the house.

'Principled Thief' Label Sparks Social Media Reactions

The unusual manner of the theft has become a talking point among locals and social media users. Many have jokingly called the worker a 'principled thief', wondering why he took only Rs 500 when he could have taken the entire bundle.

Others have speculated about why he chose to take just one note, although his actual reason remains unknown.

According to reports, no police complaint had been filed in connection with the incident at the time of publication. The CCTV footage, meanwhile, continues to attract attention online.