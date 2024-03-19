Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute​​​​​​​: Supreme Court rejects Mosque committee's plea

    Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: The Mosque committee had objected to the High Court's consolidation of 15 cases pertaining to the dispute for joint hearings.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Mosque Committee regarding the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute. The committee had objected to the High Court's consolidation of 15 cases pertaining to the dispute for joint hearings. The Supreme Court ruled that the jurisdiction of this matter lies solely within the purview of the High Court. The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, announced that given an ongoing application for the recall of the disputed order before the High Court, the mosque trust has been granted the liberty to reopen the current appeal if dissatisfied with the prior ruling.

    Recalling that the High Court had opted to consolidate 15 cases pertaining to the dispute, citing their similarity in nature and evidence, to streamline proceedings and save judicial time.

    Notably, in the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, the Hindu faction is urging expeditious hearings on all petitions, chiefly concerning ownership of the contested land. Conversely, the Muslim party advocates prompt resolution of the petitions based on their significance, cautioning against rulings akin to the Kashi Vishwanath Gyanvapi Masjid dispute that might bolster Hindu claims.

    Despite the Muslim side's reservations, the court has signalled its intent to address all cases collectively. Concurrently, a hearing regarding the Places of Worship Act is pending in the Supreme Court. The Muslim party asserts that following the Ayodhya verdict, any alteration in the status quo of religious site disputes contravenes the law.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
