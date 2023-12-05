Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes

Kerala is set to provide free transportation to newborns and mothers from all government hospitals to their homes under the Mathruyanam scheme.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to provide free transportation to newborns and mothers from all government hospitals to their homes under the project Mathruyanam scheme. Health Minister Veena George said that the Mathruyanam scheme will be implemented in all government hospitals. Currently, the scheme has been implemented in 101 government hospitals where childbirth takes place, namely 9 medical colleges, 41 districts, general, women and children hospitals, 50 taluk hospitals, and one social health care.

The Mathruyanam scheme is set to benefit all families falling under the categories of APL (Above Poverty Line) and BPL (Below Poverty Line) without discrimination. The minister has issued directives for the prompt implementation of the scheme in all government hospitals conducting deliveries. The initiative, which has undergone a trial run, addresses a significant issue wherein many families, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, face financial challenges in traveling long distances to reach their homes after childbirth. Hospitals have been instructed to ensure that this service is extended to all individuals, regardless of their economic status, contributing to a more inclusive and accessible healthcare system.

The government is placing significant emphasis on the protection and well-being of mothers and children in the state. 10 hospitals in the state that handle deliveries have been granted National Target Quality Certification. The Mother and Child-Friendly Hospital Initiative project has been introduced in the country, resulting in 44 hospitals, both government and private, achieving certification under this initiative.

Furthermore, a comprehensive newborn screening program has been implemented across all delivery hospitals to facilitate early detection and treatment of birth defects. The Hridhyam scheme, aimed at detecting and treating congenital heart defects in infants at no cost, has seen success, with 6640 babies receiving free surgeries thus far.