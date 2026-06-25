Talk about a nasty surprise! A nearly 5-foot cobra was found inside a toilet in Guruvayur. The rescuer says it probably climbed an outside pipe to get in through the ventilator.

A family in Guruvayur’s Kottappadi area got the shock of their lives when they discovered a cobra inside their toilet. The incident occurred at the house of Abootti, a resident of Rayammarakkar. The startling discovery was first made by a child who had gone to use the bathroom and noticed the snake coiled up inside the commode. Terrified, the child alerted the rest of the family, who quickly gathered and realised the seriousness of the situation.

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Panic spread through the household as the family immediately called for help. Responding swiftly, Civil Defence volunteer Prabheesh Guruvayur reached the spot to handle the situation. With experience and caution, he managed to safely capture the cobra, which measured nearly 4.5 feet in length. His timely intervention ensured that no one in the family was harmed.

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After securing the snake, Prabheesh explained how it may have entered the house. According to him, the cobra likely climbed an external pipe along the wall and slipped into the bathroom through a ventilator, eventually ending up inside the toilet. Such incidents highlight how easily snakes can find entry points into homes, especially in areas close to greenery.

The rescued cobra was later handed over to forest department officials, who will ensure its safe release back into the wild. The incident left the family shaken and served as a stark reminder to remain cautious and alert.

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