Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday. She praised party president Naveen Patnaik as an 'inspiration' and credited him for key welfare initiatives in Odisha during her administrative career.

Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday and praised party president Naveen Patnaik, calling him an "inspiration" and crediting him for key governance and welfare initiatives in Odisha. Speaking on the occasion, she recalled her long association with Patnaik during her 24-year administrative career, highlighting his role in disaster management, the implementation of the Mamata scheme, and efforts that helped reduce infant and maternal mortality rates. Karthikeyan further lauded the Mission Shakti initiative, describing it as a "brilliant idea" that empowered women to live with dignity. She added that the success of the BJD was the result of the hard work of its workers, leaders, and Naveen Patnaik, and said she would work with "full sincerity and dedication" in coordination with the party.

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"I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to work under Naveen Patnaik's leadership and serve the people of Odisha for the last 24 years. Today again, I am blessed to get this opportunity once again to work for the state under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. With the grace of Lord Jagannath and blessings of people of Odisha, I shall continue to work for Odisha and her people with complete dedication and commitment," she told reporters.

"I have again got the opportunity to work for the people of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of the state and the blessings of lakhs of the workers of Biju Janta Dal and the leadership of Biju Janta Dal, I shall work for the people of the state with commitment and complete dedication," she said.

Patnaik Welcomes Karthikeyan to BJD

Rout was formally inducted into the party by former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. During the induction ceremony, the former IAS officer was seen seeking blessings from Patnaik as she took on a new responsibility. "We are holding this meeting today at Sankha Bhawan, our party office, to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She will join as a simple member of the party. There will be no post given to her as yet...I am sure as she gets used to being in the BJD and acclimating herself to the work there, she will prove to be a worthwhile member of the party...I feel that the people of our state will again bless all of us, including me, to form the Govt and bring peace, prosperity, and honesty for the people of Odisha," Patnaik said during the meeting.

Later, while addressing the media, Patnaik welcomed Karthikeyan into the party, stating that her extensive administrative experience, particularly in the field of women's welfare, would strengthen the party's efforts to serve the people. He said Karthikeyan has joined the BJD as a primary member and expressed confidence that she would make significant contributions, especially towards the empowerment and welfare of women. "Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer with significant administrative experience, particularly in overseeing women's affairs in the state, has joined the party as a regular member. I am confident that, with her experience, she will contribute to helping people, especially women, as she settles into her new role," Patnaik said.

Party Leaders Hail Induction

Party leaders welcomed Karthikeyan's entry into the party and highlighted her administrative experience and contribution to public service in Odisha. BJD VP Debi Prasad Mishra said, "... From different spectrums of life, people have joined BJD, doctors, engineers, intellectuals, all of them have joined and served the party. Sujata Rao wanted to serve the party after 24 years of long administrative experience as an IAS officer and serving many departments and many assignments, and because she has an inclination to serve the people..."

BJD MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra said, "... All the members of the Biju Janata Dal are truly delighted that Sujathna Raut has joined the party under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik Ji... In the future, after she has worked hard for the party, her vast experience will certainly be utilised for the benefit of the organisation. The way she worked for empowering women is remarkable..."

BJD Leader Ranjita Sahoo congratulated her and said that she has worked extensively for the development of Odisha. BJD Leader Ranjita Sahoo said, "... Today Sujata Madam has joined the party. I want to extend my warm welcome to her. It is with immense pleasure and pride that I acknowledge the stature of Sujata Madam. She has worked extensively for the development of Odisha and brings with her vast experience. She has also played a leading role in Mission Shakti, heading the department and empowering lakhs of women through her efforts..."

A Look at Karthikeyan's Administrative Career

A 2000-batch IAS officer, Karthikeyan holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, where she was a university topper, and a Master's degree in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). During her training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, she received the Ashok Bamawale Award for Best Officer Trainee.

Initiatives as District Collector

Over the course of her administrative career, Karthikeyan held several key positions in Odisha and was associated with a number of welfare and development initiatives. As Collector of Sundargarh district, she introduced a bicycle distribution programme for schoolgirls through bank sponsorship to reduce dropout rates among tribal students. The initiative was later expanded across the state. She also promoted sports among rural youth, particularly hockey, and supported the development of sports infrastructure in the district. Karthikeyan was also credited with introducing eggs into the Mid-Day Meal scheme in Sundargarh in 2006, a move that was subsequently scaled up by the state government.

Role in Welfare and Cultural Programmes

She later became the first woman Collector of Cuttack district and served as Director of Social Welfare, where she played a key role in launching the Mamata Scheme, a maternity benefit programme aimed at supporting pregnant women and young mothers. As a senior bureaucrat, she was closely associated with the Mission Shakti initiative, one of the flagship programmes of the Naveen Patnaik government. During her tenure, the programme expanded significantly, strengthening women's self-help groups through credit support, entrepreneurship promotion and participation in government-linked economic activities.

Karthikeyan also briefly served as Secretary, Culture, and was instrumental in organising the first World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar, which brought together language scholars, members of the Odia diaspora and students from across the country and abroad. (ANI)