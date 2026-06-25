A 26-year-old man in Kozhikode got seriously injured after he fell into a well. He was reportedly running away in panic after seeing a police patrol.

Kozhikode: A young man was seriously injured after falling into a well while attempting to flee from a police patrol. The victim, 26-year-old Harshak from Amprammal in Palakkal, fell into a 40-foot-deep well near an abandoned house.

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The incident occurred around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. According to reports, Harshak panicked after spotting the police and tried to run away, but accidentally slipped and fell into the unused well. The fall left him with serious injuries, including a fracture in his leg.

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A rescue operation was quickly launched, with a team from the Vellimadukunnu Fire and Rescue Station, along with local residents, working together to pull him out. After being rescued, he was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said they were in the area as part of ‘Operation Thufan’, a special drive targeting drug-related activities, following complaints about groups gathering there at night.

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