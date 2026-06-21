In a strange incident in Anchal, Kollam, a cobra was found trapped inside a well. The reptile appeared to be in distress after swallowing a long plastic pipe. Locals alerted rescue teams, who rushed to the spot to safely retrieve the snake and assess its condition.

Kollam: In a rare and alarming incident from Panayamcheri in Anchal, Kollam, a cobra was found trapped inside a well, creating panic among local residents. However, what made the situation even more unusual was the condition of the snake. The cobra was in visible distress after swallowing a long plastic pipe, making it difficult for the reptile to move or function normally.

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Locals quickly alerted the Anchal Rapid Response Team, which rushed to the spot without delay. A skilled team led by Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr. Sibi Biji took charge of the rescue operation. Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, the team carefully planned and executed the procedure to avoid harming the snake.

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Using expert techniques, they managed to safely extract the plastic pipe from the cobra’s body. The operation required precision and patience, as any mistake could have proved fatal for the reptile. After the successful removal, the snake was closely examined to ensure there were no internal injuries.

Thanks to the timely intervention and professional handling by the rescue team, the cobra was saved. The incident also highlights the growing threat of plastic waste to wildlife and the urgent need for better environmental awareness.

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