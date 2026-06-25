Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denies being in an objectionable video, calling it a political conspiracy to defame him on religious grounds. He accused opponents of fabricating the video and claimed to have evidence against those involved in the plot.

'They are trying to defame me on religious grounds': CM Mann

Amid the ongoing controversy over an objectionable video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said political opponents are unable to challenge him politically, so they are trying to defame him on religious grounds. Addressing the press conference, Punjab CM said, "...They cannot fight with me politically, so they are trying to defame me on religious grounds...I cannot challenge Sri Akal Takht...The person seen in the video is not me...All three political parties have united to defame me."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Mann hit out at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), questioning why boycott posters were not issued against other leaders. Mann also claimed that those involved in creating the video and related masks will be exposed, adding that he has evidence linked to a key accused. "I want to ask the SGPC. They put up billboards calling for a boycott of Bhagwant Mann. Why weren't such billboards put up for Sukhbir Badal? Why weren't billboards displayed against him? I cannot challenge the Sri Akal Takht; I do not have the stature to do so. I stated in the video itself, that isn't me; that person is not me. Then they went after the lab technicians; the Congress, which fired shells at the Sri Akal Takht, joined hands with the opposition. I am going to Barnala today; I am going among the people, and I will continue to do so. Look at this video, see how a fake video was fabricated," he added. "Where did you get the mask made?... We have the pic and video of Jagman Samra, who is the main blackmailer carrying the mask...This person has also made the mask of Arvind Kejriwal," Punjab CM further added.

Opposition Mounts Pressure, Demands Resignation

The viral video has triggered a political row in the State. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday questioned the procedural handling of the alleged viral footage showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photos by CM Bhagwant Mann, particularly regarding claims that the content may have been generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). "You said that it is AI and insisted on a forensic examination, stating twice that the truth must be revealed to the public. If the video evidence existed, the matter could have been referred to the Cyber Crime cell, or the Director General of Police (DGP) could have issued an official letter to send the evidence to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Chandigarh. Had that been done, there wouldn't have been such an uproar. If an investigation has indeed been conducted and a report submitted, why is there such a hue and cry? Instead, one should simply say that it should be investigated thoroughly," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed that the sentiments of the sikh community have been hurt and demanded the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann. "...Those who had even a slight doubt, suspicion, or doubt about whether this desecration video was real, AI-generated, or fake, have now been cleared of all doubts and suspicions. Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party had to fabricate a forensic report to conceal the actual desecration video...The entire Sikh community, the Guru Nanak Naamleva community, is hurt, angry, and enraged today...An investigation should also be conducted into how this fabricated forensic report was procured. Which officers were involved? Which government money or private money was used to bribe this report? Does this also constitute money laundering? Misuse of government funds. All these things are now under investigation, and investigation and action must be taken on this matter...Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should resign. Under the new sacrilege law, the first FIR and the first prosecution should be against Bhagwant Mann himself..."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that CM Mann should step down on "ethical grounds" "This is not a matter of elections; it is a matter of faith. Guru Granth Sahib is of utmost reverence for all of us in the Sikh tradition. It is the embodiment of the Gurus; it is the faith of the Gurus. No one has the right to disrespect it. As per the information received, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji has disrespected it...He should leave office ethically"

Gurugram Police Investigates Fake Report Complaint

ACP crime, Gurugram, Naveen Sharma said, an investigation is underway. "A person named Jaspreet had given a complaint that some Punjab officials called him and put pressure on him. They threatened him to make a fake report of the video of the neighbouring CM... He further contacted people named Ankit and Arun. Arun and Ankit made fake reports in the name of Cyber Yan and Cyber Sentinel... This report was made in the name of a fake lab. In return, Jaspreet got Rs10 lakhs, and he deposited that money in his account. The accounts have also been frozen, and the details are being taken... Jaspreet was then called to a hotel, where the deal was made. We have also taken the CCTV footage of this hotel, and it is being analysed. Ankit and Arun are now on an eight-day police remand and are being interrogated..."(ANI)