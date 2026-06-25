Cybersecurity expert Rajesh Pant warned that quantum computing and AI threaten telecom security, stressing the need for stronger protection. He called for a 'whole of nation' approach, while MEA's Ashwini Bhardwaj highlighted the need for global cooperation.

Quantum and AI Threats to Telecom Security

Quantum Computing's Challenge to Confidentiality

Rajesh Pant, Chairman of the Cyber Security Association of India and Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, on Thursday, said that quantum computing poses a challenge to telecom security and could affect the confidentiality of communications, stressing the need for stronger digital protection systems as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies continue to evolve. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the National Summit on Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Age organised by CSAI, Pant said, "Quantum computing is a challenge because there is a concept of CIA -- confidentiality, integrity and availability. We expect whatever conversation we are having through the telephone network to remain confidential, its integrity should be maintained, and it should be available whenever we need it. The challenge is that if quantum is used to break this, confidentiality is lost."

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AI: A Double-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity

Pant said telecom security has become increasingly important as AI is transforming the cyber threat landscape. He noted that AI is being used by attackers for creating deepfakes, impersonation and sophisticated phishing attacks, but the same technology can also help strengthen cybersecurity defences. "It is AI versus AI. While AI is being used for creating these kinds of attacks, like deepfakes and impersonation, it will also be used for the protection part. AI can quickly detect if it is a deepfake or a fraud, including a spear phishing email," he said.

A 'Whole of Nation' Approach Needed

He stressed that protecting digital infrastructure requires a "whole of nation" approach involving citizens, the private sector, academia and the government. Pant said critical sectors, including telecom, are increasingly facing cyber threats from nation-state actors with advanced capabilities. "The private sector today is coming under attack from different nation-states. The nation-state has a large capability to attack. The government has to step in and ensure that the critical sector is protected," he added.

He further said that cooperation among all stakeholders will be essential to build secure and resilient communication networks in the evolving digital era.

Global Cooperation Essential for Network Security

During the same event, Ministry of External Affairs OSD Ashwini Bhardwaj told ANI that global cooperation is essential to secure telecom networks as digital connectivity expands across borders and new challenges emerge from artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies. He said telecom security has always been a sensitive issue, but its importance has increased as trade, economy, healthcare and other critical sectors now depend on internet connectivity supported by telecom infrastructure.

"One country doesn't have an isolated network. Every country is connected to each other," Bhardwaj said, highlighting that data flows through sea cables, terrestrial networks and satellite-based systems. He warned that a vulnerability in one part of the global network can impact other countries as well. "The weakest link anywhere in this bigger threat landscape actually impacts somewhere else," he said.

Bhardwaj stressed that nations must work together to ensure secure and resilient communication systems. "We need to evolve together," he said, referring to India's approach of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

He added that AI and telecom have a promising future, with countries focusing on collective growth, cooperation and shared benefits while addressing emerging security challenges. (ANI)