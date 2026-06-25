Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma joined BJP leaders in Guwahati to observe "Black Day" on the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, criticising the Congress for imposing it and honouring those who resisted the suspension of civil liberties.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined party leaders in Guwahati on Thursday to observe "Black Day," commemorating the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. The event, held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, served as both a critique of the Congress party's historical actions and a tribute to those who resisted the suspension of civil liberties.

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BJP Slams Congress's 'Constitutional Subversion'

State BJP President Dilip Saikia delivered a scathing address, framing the Emergency as a deliberate act of "constitutional subversion" orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "The proclamation of the Emergency in 1975 stands as the most reprehensible illustration of the depths to which the Congress Party could descend merely to cling to political power," said Dilip Saikia. He alleged that the move was motivated by pure desperation to retain office following the Allahabad High Court verdict that had declared Gandhi's election void.

"Disregarding the very spirit of the Constitution and trampling every democratic institution underfoot, Indira Gandhi ushered in an era of political darkness," Saikia stated. He further characterised the era as one where the Congress party demonstrated "contempt for constitutional morality" whenever its political dominance faced a threat.

'Loktantra Senanis' Honoured for Resistance

A central focus of the state-level programme was the recognition of individuals who endured imprisonment and persecution during the Emergency. Forty-one Loktantra Senanis (Democracy Warriors) were felicitated at the Damodar Dev Auditorium for their roles in defending India's democratic values.

The event saw significant participation from the state's political leadership, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh In-charge Harish Dwivedi, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other state ministers, MPs, and public representatives.

Historical Context and Nationwide Crackdown

Saikia reminded the gathering of the scale of the crackdown, noting that over one lakh political leaders and workers were arrested nationwide, while organisations like the RSS were banned. The commemoration concluded with the party anphasising the importance of remembering these events to ensure such a "period of political darkness" is never repeated.

Recalling the events of June 25, 1975, Saikia said then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed a National Emergency on the advice of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading to what he termed one of the darkest periods in India's constitutional history.

"Disregarding the very spirit of the Constitution and trampling every democratic institution underfoot, Indira Gandhi ushered in an era of political darkness and constitutional subversion," he alleged.

According to Saikia, the Emergency weakened democratic institutions, curtailed press freedom, and led to the arrest of more than one lakh opposition leaders and political workers across the country. He also said organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were banned, while several leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, were imprisoned.

Saikia further referred to the Allahabad High Court verdict that declared Indira Gandhi's election void and claimed that instead of stepping down, she imposed the Emergency to remain in power. (ANI)