Kerala Minister OJ Janeesh condemned the BJP's protest in Thrissur over the Vande Mataram song on Independence Day, calling it an 'insult'. BJP workers held a parallel event, singing the full version of the song to protest its incomplete rendition.

BJP protest 'an insult' to Independence Day: Minister

As the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested in Thrissur, fuelling the Vande Mataram row on the day India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Keralam Youth Welfare Minister OJ Janeesh on Saturday raised strong objections to it. He said that the BJP's protest before the Thrissur Corporation office today was an "insult" to the "sanctity of Independence Day".

"The protest staged by the BJP today is an insult to the sanctity of Independence Day. Perhaps they feel it should be a day of protest because they have had no particular role in the Independence Day celebrations," Janeesh said. "They should also have taken care to ensure that Vande Mataram was sung correctly. The BJP's move amounts to disrespecting the significance and sanctity of Independence Day," he added.

BJP holds parallel celebration

This comes after the BJP workers gathered near the venue of the district-level celebrations at Thekkinkad Maidan and sang the full version of "Vande Mataram". The workers first assembled in front of the Thrissur Corporation office and marched to the Thekke Gopura Nada, where they hoisted the national flag before singing "Vande Mataram" in full. BJP state vice-president KK Aneesh Kumar said the parallel celebration was held in protest against those unwilling to sing the complete version of "Vande Mataram" despite Parliament passing legislation on the matter.

CM calls for 'New Kerala'

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister VD Satheesan hoisted the national flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and called for building a "New Kerala" based on compassion, development, constitutional values, secularism and equality.

Emphasising his vision for the state, Satheesan said, "'New Keralam' is not merely a slogan. It is an idea that we must turn into reality." He called on people to work together towards this goal, saying, "Let us stand together for that goal. Let us work tirelessly and struggle together. Let us keep the spirit of India alive in our hearts like an eternal lamp."

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