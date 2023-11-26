Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi advocates 'vocal for local' mindset, calls for domestic weddings (WATCH)

    Mann Ki Baat: Expressing concern over the trend of opting for foreign weddings, PM Modi urged individuals to reconsider their choices. He emphasized that while the desire for such events abroad might be prevalent currently, India's progress could soon match or exceed the facilities offered elsewhere.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to marry in India not foreign nations (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 26) addressed his 107th 'Mann ki Baat' session and imparted a persuasive message, advocating for marriages within India over those conducted abroad. His call for embracing local traditions and facilities highlighted the 'vocal for local' sentiment, envisioning India's growth to a level where such amenities are available domestically.

    Expressing concern over the trend of opting for foreign weddings, PM Modi urged individuals to reconsider their choices. He emphasized that while the desire for such events abroad might be prevalent currently, India's progress could soon match or exceed the facilities offered elsewhere.

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital

    Within the session, the Prime Minister also paid heartfelt tributes on the 15th anniversary of the devastating 26/11 attacks, acknowledging the solemn occasion during 'Mann ki Baat'. This monthly radio program stands as a direct avenue for the Prime Minister to engage with citizens and inspire them on various significant topics.

    In his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi had emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses and advocated for digital transactions through the UPI system. He encouraged tourists to contribute to local economies by purchasing indigenous products. Moreover, he announced the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat', a nationwide organization launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

    Highlighting Tamil Nadu's cultural richness, the Prime Minister shared uplifting narratives showcasing the state's heritage. Specifically, he underscored the commendable efforts of esteemed author Sivashankri and her transformative initiative, 'Knit India Through Literature'.

    15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial

    The 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme serves as a significant platform for the Prime Minister to directly interact with citizens, offering insights and inspiration on diverse subjects. PM Modi's continuous emphasis on promoting local initiatives, digital transactions, and the celebration of India's rich heritage demonstrates a vision for a self-reliant and culturally vibrant nation.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check rkn

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital

    15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial AJR

    15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH) AJR

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened RBA

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead ATG

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon