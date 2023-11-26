Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi advocates 'vocal for local' mindset, calls for domestic weddings (WATCH)

Mann Ki Baat: Expressing concern over the trend of opting for foreign weddings, PM Modi urged individuals to reconsider their choices. He emphasized that while the desire for such events abroad might be prevalent currently, India's progress could soon match or exceed the facilities offered elsewhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 26) addressed his 107th 'Mann ki Baat' session and imparted a persuasive message, advocating for marriages within India over those conducted abroad. His call for embracing local traditions and facilities highlighted the 'vocal for local' sentiment, envisioning India's growth to a level where such amenities are available domestically.

Expressing concern over the trend of opting for foreign weddings, PM Modi urged individuals to reconsider their choices. He emphasized that while the desire for such events abroad might be prevalent currently, India's progress could soon match or exceed the facilities offered elsewhere.

Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital

Within the session, the Prime Minister also paid heartfelt tributes on the 15th anniversary of the devastating 26/11 attacks, acknowledging the solemn occasion during 'Mann ki Baat'. This monthly radio program stands as a direct avenue for the Prime Minister to engage with citizens and inspire them on various significant topics.

In his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi had emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses and advocated for digital transactions through the UPI system. He encouraged tourists to contribute to local economies by purchasing indigenous products. Moreover, he announced the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat', a nationwide organization launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's cultural richness, the Prime Minister shared uplifting narratives showcasing the state's heritage. Specifically, he underscored the commendable efforts of esteemed author Sivashankri and her transformative initiative, 'Knit India Through Literature'.

15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial

The 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme serves as a significant platform for the Prime Minister to directly interact with citizens, offering insights and inspiration on diverse subjects. PM Modi's continuous emphasis on promoting local initiatives, digital transactions, and the celebration of India's rich heritage demonstrates a vision for a self-reliant and culturally vibrant nation.