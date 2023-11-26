15 years post 26/11 terror attacks: Several perpetrators still await trial

The arrest of Abu Jundal in 2012, based on information from Kasab's interrogation, marked a breakthrough. The police alleged Jundal was the individual Kasab referred to as the one who taught them Hindi.

Fifteen years have passed since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, yet the pursuit of justice remains ongoing. The Mumbai Police's recent charges against Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, mark a pivotal moment in the effort to bring all perpetrators to trial in India for their roles in the attack.

The legal journey from Ajmal Kasab's capture, trial, death sentence, and subsequent execution in 2012 marked a significant phase in the case. However, the trial of another accused, Zaibuddin Ansari, known as Abu Jundal, allegedly responsible for coordinating with the attackers from a control room in Pakistan, remains stalled.

Kasab, the sole attacker captured alive, initially led to multiple cases being filed across various police stations in Mumbai. As investigations progressed, it became evident that the attacks were part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba, leading to the Mumbai Police crime branch taking over the probe.

The arrest of Abu Jundal in 2012, based on information from Kasab's interrogation, marked a breakthrough. The police alleged Jundal was the individual Kasab referred to as the one who taught them Hindi. The subsequent supplementary chargesheet filed against Jundal revealed crucial details of his confinement alongside Kasab and his multiple pleas against solitary confinement.

Recently, the Mumbai Police filed supplementary charges against Rana, claiming his presence in the city before the attacks, where he purportedly coordinated with David Headley. Rana, detained in the US, faces pending extradition proceedings to India.