Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today, AAP to hold massive protest at BJP HQ

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, will be produced before a designated court on Monday for his further custody. Meanwhile, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said the party will protest across the country against Sisodia’s arrest on Monday.

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today AAP to hold massive protest at BJP headquarters gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will carry out a nationwide protest on Monday against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case.  After nearly eight hours of interrogation about different parts of the tax policy for 2021–22, including allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped policy pertaining to the sale of alcohol, Sisodia was taken into custody.

    Owing to the protests, the national capital has been placed on high watch, and the Delhi Police has made extensive security preparations to preserve the status quo of law and order. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, etc.  

    The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm om Monday. 

    Also Read | Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

    Taking to Twitter, AAP tweeted, "The Aam Aadmi Party will protest at the BJP office today against the fake arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia."

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tweeted, "Aam Aadmi Party will celebrate Black Day today by protesting across the country against the arrest of Education Minister Manish Sisodia and friendship with Adani. Today there will be a protest at BJP's national office in Delhi at 12 noon. You must also reach."

    Also Read | 7 things you need to know about Shivamogga Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 27

    Manish Sisodia will be presented before Avenue court today and the CBI is expected to get the custody of the minister. 

    Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year.

    Also Read | 2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw 3 pm winners prizes how to collect

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw today, check the prize money

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting begins, over 13 lakh voters to decide fate of 183 candidates

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case gcw

    Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

    2 gangsters accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder killed in Punjab jail brawl gcw

    2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl

    Recent Stories

    SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Top Gun: Maverick to Everything Everywhere All at Once to Stranger Things win big RBA

    SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Stranger Things' to 'The White Lotus' win big RBA

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw 3 pm winners prizes how to collect

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw today, check the prize money

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting begins, over 13 lakh voters to decide fate of 183 candidates

    Ranbir Kapoor is working on Kishore Kumar's biopic, not on Sourav Ganguly's biography RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor working on Kishore Kumar's biopic, not on Sourav Ganguly's

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon