Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today, AAP to hold massive protest at BJP HQ

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, will be produced before a designated court on Monday for his further custody. Meanwhile, AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak said the party will protest across the country against Sisodia’s arrest on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will carry out a nationwide protest on Monday against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case. After nearly eight hours of interrogation about different parts of the tax policy for 2021–22, including allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped policy pertaining to the sale of alcohol, Sisodia was taken into custody.

Owing to the protests, the national capital has been placed on high watch, and the Delhi Police has made extensive security preparations to preserve the status quo of law and order. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, etc.

The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm om Monday.

Taking to Twitter, AAP tweeted, "The Aam Aadmi Party will protest at the BJP office today against the fake arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tweeted, "Aam Aadmi Party will celebrate Black Day today by protesting across the country against the arrest of Education Minister Manish Sisodia and friendship with Adani. Today there will be a protest at BJP's national office in Delhi at 12 noon. You must also reach."

Manish Sisodia will be presented before Avenue court today and the CBI is expected to get the custody of the minister.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year.

