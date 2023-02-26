Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested after hours of questioning by CBI in liquor policy case on Sunday. Earlier, Sisodia said he was ready for a seven to eight months of stay in jail.

In a major development, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy case. In relation to the alleged errors and corruption in the development and implementation of the new tax policy for the national capital, the CBI called him on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested after over eight hours of questioning.

Earlier, Sisodia had said he was ready for a few months of stay in jail. During a press conference, AAP leaders said that the BJP is 'scared' of AAP which is why they are using Central agencies like CBI and ED to attack 'innocent' people like Sisodia.

Also Read | 7 things you need to know about Shivamogga Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 27

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP and Delhi's chief minister, took to Twitter and wrote in his support: "God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you."

His party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured that they will look after his family. Sisodia is the second minister from CM Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet to be arrested after Satyendar Jain.

Ahead of his questioning, Sisodia tweeted that he will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. He also met his mother before heading to Rajghat.

Also Read | 2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl