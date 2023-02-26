7 things you need to know about Shivamogga Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga airport, a railway line, and a railway coaching depot among others, while on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka Monday. He will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, around 11.45 am. The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday, February 27. The airport is anticipated to make air travel more easy for residents of central Karnataka's Shivamogga district and its neighbouring areas. Additionally, the airport's domestic activities will shortly commence. Here are7 things you need to know about Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka 1. The airport, which is a greenfield facility, was constructed under the UDAN scheme of the central government. It is the dream project of BS Yediyuruppa, the former chief minister of Karnataka.

2. The airport is called for Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, also known as Kuvempu, one of the most well-known authors and artists of the 20th century. 3. Around Rs 600 crores were spent on the airport's construction, Rs 449 crores of which went towards the facility's substructure. The purchase of property for the airport was paid for with the leftover sum.

4. The airport, which is intended to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type planes and can accommodate about 200 peak-hour people, would have the second-longest runway, measuring 3,200 metres, after Kempe Gowda International airport in Bengaluru. 5. The interior of the airport, which can accommodate 300 people during busy hours, is attractively designed. The International Civil Aviation Organization is the foundation for its AGL, guidance, and communication tools.