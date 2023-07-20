Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Don't make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh

    The Supreme Court has also intervened in the matter, urging the central government not to treat it as a mere prestige issue, emphasizing the significance of addressing the concerning deaths of these felines.

    Dont make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Supreme Court on Thursday (July 20) sought the Centre's response on the sequential deaths of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park saying '40% of deaths occurring within a year does not reflect a good picture'.

    In the past four months, a total of eight cheetahs, including three cubs, have tragically lost their lives at the national park. Among them, two recent deaths were attributed to an alleged skin infection called septicaemia, supposedly caused by radio collars abrasion. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the monitoring of cheetahs in the park.

    'Constitutional failure': CJI Chandrachud expresses concern over 'disturbing' Manipur women video

    The Supreme Court has also intervened in the matter, urging the central government not to treat it as a mere prestige issue, emphasizing the significance of addressing the concerning deaths of these felines. Reiterating its earlier recommendation from May, the court advised the Centre to explore alternative habitats for the cheetahs, regardless of the state's location.

    The government has agreed to submit its response, and the court will reconvene on August 1 to further discuss the matter. In response to the unfortunate events, a steering committee meeting was held, leading to the decision to transfer Madhya Pradesh's chief wildlife warden and the head of the cheetah project at the national park, Jasbir Singh Chauhan.

    Currently, the KNP is home to 15 cheetahs, with four residing in the enclosure and 11 roaming freely in the wild. Additionally, one cub, abandoned by its mother, is now under the care of forest officials.

    Manipur horror: PM Modi pledges that rapists won't be spared; calls incident shameful

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru vkp

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27 vkp

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

    Bengaluru man's Twitter rant highlights frustration over heavy tax burden; internet users agree snt

    Bengaluru man's Twitter rant highlights frustration over heavy tax burden; internet users agree

    Constitutional failure CJI Chandrachud expresses concern over 'disturbing' Manipur women video AJR

    'Constitutional failure': CJI Chandrachud expresses concern over 'disturbing' Manipur women video

    Rahul Gandhi to take Ayurvedic treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala after Oommen Chandy's funeral anr

    Rahul Gandhi to take Ayurvedic treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala after Oommen Chandy's funeral

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments ADC

    Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru vkp

    Rapido Vs Autorickshaw drivers war escalates in Bengaluru

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea snt

    White House raises alarm over possible Russian attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea

    6 ways to keep your house smelling good gcw eai

    6 ways to keep your house smelling good

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27 vkp

    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon