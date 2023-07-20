Delhi domestic help 'abuse' case: Woman pilot sent to judicial custody; check details

Identified as Poornima Bagchi (33) and Kaushik Bagchi (36), the accused couple's actions drew attention from the police. Poornima was presented before the court on Wednesday, and subsequently, the court ordered her to be placed in judicial custody.

Delhi Police on Thursday (July 20) said that the woman pilot, accused of assaulting a minor domestic help in southwest of the national capital's Dwarka area, has been remanded to judicial custody by a court. The 10-year-old girl, employed as a domestic help at the woman's residence, was allegedly subjected to physical abuse by both the woman and her husband on Wednesday. In response, a group of agitated individuals confronted the couple and resorted to manhandling them.

Identified as Poornima Bagchi (33) and Kaushik Bagchi (36), the accused couple's actions drew attention from the police. Poornima was presented before the court on Wednesday, and subsequently, the court ordered her to be placed in judicial custody. Her husband, Kaushik Bagchi, is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday.

While Poornima works as a pilot with a private airline, her husband is employed in the ground staff of another private airline.

Following the incident of the minor being allegedly beaten by the couple, the victim's relatives and others confronted them, leading to further clashes. Investigation revealed that the young girl had been working at the couple's house for the past two months, and the abuse on Wednesday was witnessed by one of her relatives.

